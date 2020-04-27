BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Rights attaching to shares
Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Rights attaching to shares
In accordance with LR 9.2.6E, BMO Real Estate Investments Limited has today forwarded a copy of its articles of association, which set out the rights attaching to its shares, to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism.
