Montag, 27.04.2020

PR Newswire
27.04.2020 | 16:10
57 Leser
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Rights attaching to shares

PR Newswire

London, April 27

To: Company Announcements

Date:27 April 2020

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Rights attaching to shares

In accordance with LR 9.2.6E, BMO Real Estate Investments Limited has today forwarded a copy of its articles of association, which set out the rights attaching to its shares, to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism.




Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051

Peter Lowe
Scott Macrae
BMO Investment Business Ltd
Tel: 0207 628 8000
Fax: 0131 225 2375

