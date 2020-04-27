AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares 27-Apr-2020 / 14:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 April 2020 AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company") Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares), the Company confirms that it has uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), a copy of its Articles of Association which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares. The NSM can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1] For further information please contact: Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary + 44 (0)1392 477571 LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 60509 EQS News ID: 1030329 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1030329&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 09:47 ET (13:47 GMT)