Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Listing Rule 9.2.6E - Rights Attaching to Listed Equity Shares 27-Apr-2020 / 15:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc (the 'Company') Listing Rule 9.2.6E - Rights Attaching to Listed Equity Shares In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6E, the Company has submitted to the National Storage Mechanism a summary of the rights attaching to its listed equity shares, which will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1]. Enquiries: Richard Hawker Assistant Company Secretary Tel: 07920 267453 ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 60511 EQS News ID: 1030499 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1030499&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

