Repsol announced the start of construction on its 126 MW Kappa solar park. The project consists of three plants located in the municipality of Manzanares, Ciudad Real. It will require a total investment of €100 million.From pv magazine Spain Spanish oil and gas provider Repsol has started construction work on the 126 MW Kappa PV plant located in the municipality of Manzanares, near Ciudad Real, in the southern region of Castile-La Mancha. The €100 million project will be built across three phases - 45 MW, 45 MW and 36 MW, respectively - by the company's energy unit Repsol Electricidad y Gas. ...

