Marking its second infrastructure investment in India, U.S.-based KKR will acquire 169 MWp of Mumbai-based Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure's solar assets in Maharashtra and 148 MWp in Tamil Nadu for a sum of Rs 15.54 billion (approximately US$204 million).From pv magazine India U.S. private equity investor KKR has followed up its India investment in Sterlite Power's grid trust with a deal to acquire five solar energy assets from Mumbai-based infrastructure developer Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital (SP Infra). As per the agreement signed with SP Infra, KKR will acquire five solar ...

