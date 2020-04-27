Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on patient journey mapping for a healthcare company

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005541/en/

patient journey mapping (Graphic: Business Wire)

Engagement Overview:

A healthcare company wanted to improve patient engagement through timely and targeted outreach efforts. To do so, they wanted to understand patient behavior throughout every stage of their care journey and identify the gaps and opportunities to improve patient communication. Besides, they wanted to focus on creating excellent experiences for their patients. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering patient journey mapping.

Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1 : To retain valuable patients

: To retain valuable patients Objective 2 : To understand patients' needs and demands

: To understand patients' needs and demands Objective 3: To keep up with shifting market forces

For healthcare companies, patient satisfaction is likely to become an increasingly important source of competitive advantage. We can help you to ensure high rates of patient acquisition and retention. Request a FREE proposal here.

Our Approach

The experts at Infiniti Research conducted in-depth interviews with internal team members, open-ended interviews with patients, and one-on-one staff interviews to help the client understand patients' pain points. Also, the experts conducted an internal patient satisfaction survey to help the client understand patient behavior throughout every stage of their care journey.

Business impact of the patient journey mapping for the healthcare company

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to enhance the patient experience and keep up with shifting market forces to ensure high rates of patient acquisition and retention.

By leveraging Infiniti's patient journey mapping solution, the client was also able to:

Better understand patient experiences throughout each stage of interaction with the health system

Identify gaps and opportunities for improvement in patient communications

Reduce the likeliness of missed appointments

Identify potential market opportunities

Improve patient engagement through timely and targeted outreach efforts

Want to gain more insights into our services and their benefits for your business? Request more info here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005541/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us