SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on UPS Procurement for pre-order. The report on UPS procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global engineering components market, which includes all spend related to the provision of components related to the operation of industrial and engineering services, including electrical components, machine parts, manufacturing components, and structural products.

According to our experts, several structural changes such as M&As and vertical integration efforts of suppliers are characterizing the broader engineering components market. Such strategic developments can erode the strength of previously established supplier relationships due to the changed realities in the supplier's ecosystem. At the same time, buyers may also find opportunities to onboard new suppliers with a wider range of offerings and better contract terms.

UPS Procurement Risks

With changing technologies, the manufacturing, packaging and labeling requirements have become more stringent than ever across geographies globally. RFID tags, temperature sensors, and barcode scanners have become common requirements across the category. There is also an increase in the adoption of technologies such as AI and IoT. Therefore, suppliers incur excessive costs to keep upgrading their technology and to ensure the maintenance of these technologies across various stages of the product category.

Pricing terms in the contract can be inadequate to safeguard buyers from the impact of a sudden increase in supplier's cost, often arising from a lack of clarity on the scope of products or services to be delivered

UPS Procurement Best Practices

Buyers should invest in benchmarking studies that help category managers to improve their knowledge on market pricing or billing rates of service providers. This helps them to not only save costs but also to increase their negotiation power.

Strong R&D focus is the sign of a supplier committed to enhancing the quality and cost proposition of its solutions. Buyers should collaborate with such suppliers for the development of low-cost but highly efficient products that can bring their OPEX down.

Key Questions Answered in this UPS Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the UPS market?

What is the correct price to pay for UPS? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for UPS Suppliers Market?

Who are the top UPS suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in UPS market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce UPS procurement cost?

What are the best practices for UPS procurement and what are the potential risks?

