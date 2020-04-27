Why Newswire's Value Pack Guided Tour is a Game-Changer for Agencies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / ???????After speaking with multiple agencies who have used Newswire over the years, the Value Pack Guided Tour was created to aid agencies in creating customized media lists and uploading, organizing and scheduling campaigns. This helps agencies gain back the time and money spent investing and learning a complicated PR platform, leaving the task to a designated Newswire Campaign Manager.

"Providing a Campaign manager to operate our software for agencies and their clients allows the agencies to limit staff time and resources for these tasks and allows them to prioritize the strategy and client engagement," said Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media at Newswire. "Combining that staff asset with flat cost distribution, monthly payment terms and access to PR Cloud software makes this a no-brainer for agencies."

PR, marketing and SEO agencies have a multitude of clients who need individual attention. Agencies relinquish the task of learning Newswire's platform to an assigned Newswire Campaign Manager who will comb through the extensive Media Database to find the right media contacts based on GEO, keyword topics or industry. Once a list is created, they will then upload, format, and launch any PR campaign needed. By assigning tasks to a well-versed Campaign Manager, the agencies are able to focus on tasks needed to be accomplished for other clients.

Terenzio said, "With other PR technology companies upselling products needed today to launch successful campaigns, Newswire levels the playing field for PR and marketing agencies by offering additional service upfront."

With each VP GT, Newswire eliminates the upcharges for extra words, images and links, and adds more value overall by providing limited access to the platform.

The VP Guided Tour offers agencies a wide array of price points and distribution networks. Starting at $649 per month, agencies can pay upfront or monthly by selecting the number of distributions they need on a monthly basis for the 12-month term. Each distribution as part of the guided tour includes unlimited words, images and links and also includes four custom-built media lists. Agencies can choose between five different distribution networks including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Global or Financial which include distribution to Google News, Yahoo News and AP.

To learn how you can save time, money and effort with your press release campaigns, visit the VP GT page for more information. With its flat-fee predictable pricing and unlimited words, you can stay within budget and expand your messaging.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about Newswire's media and marketing solutions, visit http://www.newswire.com.

