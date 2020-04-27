Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Articles of Association
London, April 27
27 April 2020
Baring Emerging Europe plc (the "Company")
Articles of Association
In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares), the Company confirms that it has uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") a copy of its Articles of Association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.
The NSM can be accessed at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
