Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.04.2020 | 17:34
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Articles of Association

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Articles of Association

PR Newswire

London, April 27

27 April 2020

Baring Emerging Europe plc (the "Company")

Articles of Association

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares), the Company confirms that it has uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") a copy of its Articles of Association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

The NSM can be accessed at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

For further information please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited (Company Secretary)Email: Beeplccosec@linkgroup.co.uk
BARING EMERGING EUROPE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire