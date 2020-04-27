EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on April 27, 2020, 5.45 PM CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between April 20, 2020 and April 24, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 20/04/2020 2,500 14.5441 36,360 21/04/2020 2,500 14.4786 36,197 22/04/2020 2,500 14.6716 36,679 23/04/2020 2,395 14.6982 35,202 24/04/2020 2,500 14.3767 35,942 Total 12,395 14.5526 180,380

As of April 24, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 516,044 shares at an average price of EUR 19,0364, representing in total EUR 9,823,623.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 594,692 shares as of April 24, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

Attachment