Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 27

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company") announces today that on 27 April 2020 the Company bought into Treasury 26,500 of its own shares at a price of 145.556 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 136,161,695 of which 3,803,267 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 132,358,428.

The above figure (132,358,428) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846

© 2020 PR Newswire