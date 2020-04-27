The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, April 27
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 24 April 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 24 April 2020 83.26p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 82.12p per ordinary share
27 April 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45