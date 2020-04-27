Anzeige
27.04.2020 | 18:04
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 27

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 24 April 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 24 April 2020 83.26p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 82.12p per ordinary share



27 April 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
