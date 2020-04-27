Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares 27-Apr-2020 / 17:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 27 April 2020 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6E, the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Incorporation, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued. A copy of the Articles of Incorporation has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1]. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited Vania Santos T: +44 1481 735878 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [2]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 60689 EQS News ID: 1030913 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1030913&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6c17e6900ed8c3b5447dc05b49ad61d8&application_id=1030913&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2020 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)