Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of supply chain analytics in tackling the surging demand for personal protective equipment

1. The sources of significant supply chain bottlenecks for personal protective equipment manufacturers

2. The role of analytics in the healthcare industry and explains how personal protective equipment manufacturers can tackle the enormous demand by leveraging analytics

The coronavirus outbreak is exponentially spreading across geographies causing a huge impact on livelihood. What began as a health crisis has now impacted the global economy. Being a medical crisis, the healthcare industry faced the initial shocks and changes in healthcare equipment demands. The sudden surge in demand accompanied by panic buying of personal protective equipment amidst the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the age-old equilibrium of the healthcare industry supply chain. This colossal demand surge for personal protective equipment has also given rise to production backlogs for upcoming times.

According to Quantzig's supply chain data analytics experts, "The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the healthcare industry on a large scale and production, logistics, and supply chain are witnessing the greatest shock of the century

Four Imperatives to Tackle Healthcare Supply Chain Disruptions

Stockpile your inventory beforehand Diversify your supplier base Develop a chain of backup suppliers Establish an emergency management center

Developed countries have already implemented measures to expand the manufacturing capacity of personal protective equipment. The health industry is extensively supporting the production of PPE by purchasing more raw materials and hiring workforces. However, the buying pattern of personal protective equipment is changing every day depending upon the outbreak pattern of coronavirus. Quantzig's advanced demand forecasting models are designed to help the personal protective equipment manufacturers to withstand the massive demand surge and enhance their supply chain operations.

