Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information
London, April 27
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
Statement re Inside Information
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.
Jenny Thompson
For and on behalf of
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Secretaries
27 April 2020
