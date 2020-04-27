Anzeige
WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338  
PR Newswire
27.04.2020
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire

London, April 27

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

Statement re Inside Information

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.

Jenny Thompson
For and on behalf of
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Secretaries

27 April 2020

