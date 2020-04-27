VGTel, Inc., a New York Corporation (OTCM: VGTL) Announces that Dr. Steve Arnold, MD has Joined the Management Team of VGTeL, as the Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / VGTel, Inc., a New York corporation (OTC PINK:VGTL) announces that Dr. Steve Arnold, MD has joined the management team of VGTeL, as the Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Arnold comes to VGTeL from Healthcare Global Advisors where he is the CEO and works as a contracted Medical Director for several clients. Dr. Arnold will be responsible for all managed care medical services, as well as working with the primary care physicians to aid in clinical model changes to accommodate the managed care contracts that are negotiated for VGTeL, Inc.

Steven Arnold, MS, MD, MBA, CPE, FHIMSS is a Family Practice physician who is board certified in Urgent Care Medicine. He is also a Certified Physician Executive and holds a Master's Degree in clinical psychology and an MBA from Warwick University in England. His expertise in Managed Healthcare is steeped in an In-depth knowledge of the managed care field including Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial Insurance, Hospital Administration and IPA Management and he also held a position in the US Air Force medical corps as a Lt. Colonel. He has demonstrated continued success in disease management, benefits management, physician network development, contracting, utilization and quality improvement and strategic healthcare planning. Dr. Arnold is considered one of the leading experts in Accountable Care Organizations, Full Risk and Shared Risk Capitation, and the Medical Home.

Dr. Arnold was the Magellan Complete Care Chief Medical Officer in Florida ending in June 2018. During this time, he was instrumental in reducing medical loss ratio by more than 20% and worked alongside the CEO to achieve profitability within 5 months of his start date. Prior to that, he was Chief Medical Officer for Access MediQuip from 2012 to 2015 and served for 3 years as Chief Medical Officer for Virginia Premier Health Plan, leading them to profitability through a $60 million swing. He has also held chief medical officer positions in the Medicaid, Medicare and Commercial sectors of healthcare and management positions in hospital administration and physician provider groups (IPA's).

Dr. Arnold has also achieved national recognition in financing, implementation and certification of inpatient and ambulatory Electronic Health Records and has held high level national positions on the Board of Commissioners of CCHIT and the Board of Directors of HIMSS. Dr. Arnold has authored books and articles on EHR Implementation and is a sought-after speaker on EHR and other healthcare related issues.

"Having worked with Dr. Arnold at multiple health plans in the past, I am well aware of the significant contribution he will make to the company. He is a very highly skilled and experienced managed care medical director." Kerry McDonald, CEO of VGTeL Inc., states.

"I have worked with Kerry in the past and very much like his management style and high level of skills in managed care. We will make a great team as we did at Magellan, where we performed a great turnaround of their Florida Medicaid plan. I look forward very much to getting started and working with the rest of the VGTeL team." Dr. Arnold states.

