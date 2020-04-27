Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
PR Newswire
London, April 27
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares), the Company confirms that it has uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), a copy of its Articles of Association which sets out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.
The NSM can accessed at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Jenny Thompson
For and on behalf of
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Secretaries
27 April 2020
