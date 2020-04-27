Anzeige
27.04.2020 | 19:22
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 27

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attaching to equity shares), the Company confirms that it has uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), a copy of its Articles of Association which sets out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

The NSM can accessed at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Jenny Thompson
For and on behalf of
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Secretaries

27 April 2020

