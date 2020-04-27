MZ North America: MZ Group Clients Receive an Aggregate of $6.9 Million in PPP Funding through Recently Launched MZ Assist Program

MZ's 10-Year Experience with SBA Program Demonstrates Key Factor to Accelerated Conversion of Securing SBA Disaster Loans

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications, today announced that clients using its disaster relief consulting service, MZ Assist, received an aggregate of $6.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding in the first tranche of aid, due in part to the Company's expertise in successfully guiding applicants through the SBA loan application process.

MZ Assist was launched for private and public companies seeking financial assistance from government loan and stimulus programs created in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"Our team has a 10 year history of success guiding companies through traditional SBA and bank loan transactions with our set of preferred lenders, giving us a unique capability to push applications through quickly and accurately for the new disaster assistance loan programs," said Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America. "Our experience was crucial for our clients due to the complexity and extremely short timeframe in which to secure the limited funds. As we witnessed, the first round of $349 billion was depleted in just 14 days. We expect the upcoming next round of $370 billion will go just as quickly, perhaps even outpacing the initial round.

"We are encouraging companies that have not secured an assistance loan to contact us immediately. For our initial clients, those that had their applications ready with an established lender relationship in place were most likely to receive loans.

"We are proud of our achievement helping clients through the SBA process and obtaining these critical loans. MZ is now ready to help even more small businesses secure the aid they desperately need in the coming weeks," concluded Haberfield.

MZ Assist focuses on guiding clients from application to deployment of the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) process. MZ services include:

o Education on the funding process & expected timeline

o Determining eligibility

o Preparing the loan application and supporting documents

o Providing strategic advice to the deployment of loan proceeds

o Assist with tailoring loan programs to company capital structures

The service also offers forward-thinking clients the opportunity to engage MZ for ongoing advisory as new state or federal initiatives arise and other resources are offered, as well as COVID-19 investor communications strategies and technology tools for their business.

To get started go to the following link: https://mzgroup.us/mz-assist/

You can also contact us by email at mzassist@mzgroup.us or by phone at 212-301-7130.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Contact

Ted Haberfield

MZ Group | President - MZ North America

Direct: 760-755-2716

thaberfield@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587216/MZ-Group-Clients-Receive-an-Aggregate-of-69-Million-in-PPP-Funding-through-Recently-Launched-MZ-Assist-Program