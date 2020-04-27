The global arthroscopy devices market is expected to grow by USD 1.7 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6%.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders coupled with the large aging population. In addition, the growing popularity of physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) is anticipated to boost the growth of the arthroscopy devices market.

Over the past decade, the number of orthopedic disorders such as arthritis, back pain, and osteoporosis has increased significantly across the globe. For instance, nearly 70% of adults aged between 55 and 78 years in the US suffer from osteoarthritis. The complications in such disorders increase with age, and globally, there is a large geriatric population. These factors are increasing the demand for arthroscopy devices for fixation and binding of joint disorders. Hence, the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders in the aging population is expected to fuel the growth of the global arthroscopy devices market during the forecast period.

Major Five Arthroscopy Devices Companies:

Arthrex Inc.

Arthrex Inc. operates its business through segments such as Shoulder, Knee, Elbow, Hand and wrist, Foot and ankle, Hip, Orthobiologics, and Imaging and resection. Hip Arthroscope System is the key offering of the company. It is a set of endoscopes and instruments associated with minimally invasive surgical procedures on the hip joint used for an examination and treatment of damage.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. AESCULAP implant system is the key offering of the company. It is an implant system offered by its subsidiary AesculapAG, which has applications in the field of endoscopic vascular surgery in the pelvic region, neuroendoscopy, and arthroscopy.

CONMED Corp.

CONMED Corp. operates its business through segments such as Orthopedic surgery and General surgery. The company offers a wide range of 4mm HD arthroscope that features optics with an innovative scope-sheath interface intended to use for various arthroscopic procedures.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates its business through segments such as Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company offers TRUESPAN Meniscal Repair System. It is a knee arthroscopy device developed to facilitate simple and reproducible meniscal repair during arthroscopy surgeries.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc operates its business through segments such as Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. MIDAS REX is the key offering of the company. It is a minimally persistent option also known as arthroscopy shaver, which is used for nucleus removal during spine surgeries.

Arthroscopy Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Arthroscopic implants

Arthroscopy instruments and accessories

Arthroscopes

Arthroscopy Devices Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Knee

Shoulder

Hip

Foot ankle

Others

Arthroscopy Devices Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hospitals

ASCs

Others

Arthroscopy Devices Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Key leading countries

