Ready for US Markets, Seoul-based Blockchain Technology Firm Medium Signs MOU with Sarson Funds

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / Blockchain hardware firm Medium and blockchain investment education firm Sarson Funds signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday, in a signing ceremony hosted via Zoom with attendees from Medium's Seoul, Korea headquarters and Sarson Funds' offices in Indianapolis and Boston.

Key takeaways:

Korean blockchain technology hardware firm Medium expands into US market, signing MOU with Sarson Funds.

The MOU highlights the growing importance of hardware-based blockchain technology in the emerging global blockchain ecosystem.

Sarson Funds to provide critical market research, technical analysis, and communications resources to support Medium's outreach to US blockchain and cryptocurrency investors.

About Medium : Medium is a Korean blockchain technology company specializing in the development of high-performance blockchain core systems and hardware acceleration technology. www.themedium.io

About Sarson Funds : Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology focused investment vehicles and cryptocurrency-oriented market intelligence, providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology related education, consultation and investment solutions it's community of more than 10,000 affluent investors and Financial Advisors. www.sarsonfunds.com

