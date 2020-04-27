Autism Geniuses of the World: Autistic Young Man From Boston Collects Grocery Cards To Feed The Disabled Communities Affected by Covid-19

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / Solidarity with the most vulnerable. Esteban Co-Founder of Genius Autistic of the World, AGW, launched a supermarket card donation campaign called "AGW Food Drive" to help feed Boston's disabled communities affected by COVID-19.

Maribel Rueda, president of AGW, with her son Esteban Barriga 23, diagnosed at age 2 with autism realized that families with physical disabilities cannot stand in a food bank line, as they have many limitations, making it impossible for them to wait in line. "That's why we decided to start collecting $25 grocery cards from local supermarkets to mail to families who have a disabled person at home," Esteban said, while stressing that many of them need a special diet of fruits, vegetables and proteins that they must buy at the market.

Families wishing to benefit from a card to buy food or make a donation should contact 978-908-8900 via a text. They can also donate $25 or more by accessing the Cash App on behalf of AGW Food Drive, $Mariqbel. Similarly, Stop & Shop cards can be donated and sent by regular mail on behalf of AGW Food Drive to the following address: 74 Clement Avenue, West Roxbury, MA 02132. Families are referred by local food banks and the Covid19 Response Center in Mass.

"If you know of a family in the Boston area who has a relative with a disability and needs help buying food, please let us know, we can help you," reiterated Maribel Rueda. So far, they've donated $500 in cards. Maribel and Esteban said they want these figures to multiply and more people to benefit. Esteban personally mails the cards with a message of hope.," You are not alone".

Massachusetts is the third state of the country most affected with Covid19 patients, there are as of today over 53,000 cases diagnosed and 2730 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Massachusetts is registered with more than 80,000 unemployed people. That's is why Esteban wishes to support the disable communities affected by the Pandemic.

