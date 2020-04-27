Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), a developer of MedTech innovation, and Swiss PharmaCan AG, an award-winning European bio-tech company, are pleased to announce the appointment of Marketing Executive Rob Carducci as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Glow LifeTech Ltd. Mr. Carducci's appointment takes effect immediately.

Robert Carducci is a seasoned marketing executive with over a decade of leadership experience building iconic global brands including Delissio, Drumstick, Smarties and KitKat. Most recently Rob served as Marketing Director for the largest cannabis information website in the world Leafly.com, owned by Leafly Holdings, Inc.

"We are very excited to welcome Rob to the team as CCO of Glow. Given the opportunity and diversity of Glow's product lines and potential it is imperative to have someone adept in navigating the world of international CPG and brand management. Rob's experience as a leader driving brands and marketing initiatives for household names and the largest cannabis tech platform in the world makes him a one of a kind asset to the Company at this stage in its commercial development." said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp.

"Over the course of my career, I've had the privilege of leading brand and business building for some of the world's biggest food brands and in the fast-paced cannabis technology start-up world. Glow is at the forefront of the future of food and nutraceuticals, with a technology and product portfolio that has the power to meaningfully improve the health of millions of people. I look forward to bringing my capabilities to Glow to help more people experience the power of plants." said Rob Carducci, CCO, Glow LifeTech Ltd.

As CCO, Rob will be responsible for building the commercialization strategy and infrastructure to drive market adoption for Glow's technology and product portfolio across North America. Rob will provide strategic leadership for defining the commercial path to growth and profitability, and lead the development of the company's marketing, sales & business development strategy.

Initial Product Line

Glow most recently announced the company's initial product line including Curcumin, Cannabis products and Immune Boost C-O-C that includes Curcumin, Olibanum and Vitamin-C.

The technology allows Glow to formulate cannabinoids and nutraceuticals with dramatically improved absorption, fast-acting onset, precise dosing and superior health benefits, using all-natural ingredients, to meet the growing demands for next generation value-add products. Under the executed agreement Glow LifeTech has acquired the exclusive rights to the technology and the initial production of Curcumin, Cannabis, Iron, and Vitamin K in North America.

About Swiss Pharmacan AG and Micelle Technology AG

Micelle Technology AG, parent company of Swiss Pharmacan is a dynamic organization dedicated to R&D using natural active ingredients (i.e. vitamins and minerals) to improve human health. As one of the leading innovators of plant-based micelle concentrates, Micelle Technology AG offers a unique technology, which enables the company to harness the full potential of herbal active ingredients.

Swiss Pharmacan recently announced the signing of an agreement with MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for necessary research support, commercial manufacturing and distribution of a natural anti-infective based formulation with the aim to treat serious viral infections with inflammatory complications. The Product is based on the Parties' patented MyCell Enhanced delivery system technology.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a MedTech innovation Company headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and data science sectors.

