Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - Uneeqo Inc. (OTC Pink: UNEQD), would like to announce that effective April 24, 2020, the majority shareholders of the company voted to acquire Beverly Hills, CA social media developer, Dialogue Key, Inc. https://dialogueofficial.info/ Uneeqo issued as payment, 20,000,000 shares post reverse split to the shareholders of the acquired company. As conditions of the acquisition, the company completed a 1000:1 reverse split of its common stock, will add Messrs. Dekhtyar and Osichnuk as directors and the company will move its corporate office, effective immediately, to Beverly Hills, CA.

Dialogue Key is a unique private-members network and talent search platform in a form of mobile app and desktop version for the professionals of the entertainment industry and although still in its early stages, the network already boasts over 1,200 registered and verified members. The app is a mobile service between clients, professionals, and talents seeking each other for career development, job offers, networking, education, creating projects, and lifestyle privileges on the www.dialoguekey.com membership website.

Heading the new Uneeqo Inc. management team are:

Alex Dekhtyar, CEO, Chairman of the Board. Alex is a financial specialist who has in excess of 15 years of experience in finance and business development. He brings a wide variety of strengths that include strong international banking expertise, financial management, and marketing. Alex was President of Avalon Capital Holdings Inc. a publicly traded international technology company that specialized in bank and brokerage house software. Alex has over 15 years of experience in the management of start-up companies, including ten years involved specifically in foreign exchange (forex). He is sought after for his abilities to take companies with promising technologies and properly structure them to allow them to successfully achieve their business strategies. Alex has significant experience in international business development with a focus on Eastern Europe.

Andrew Osichnuk, CFO, Director. Andrew is a financial banking expert. As a co-founder of Dialogue Key, he is one of the developers of the global business strategy of the company. He was a founder and a vice-president of the Central European Bank (former) and worked with the administration of the president of Ukraine. Andrew has a master's degree diploma in philosophy (Ukrainian State University, Kiev. Master's in Philosophy and Philosophical Discipline Pedagogy. 1981), and he taught philosophy at Kyiv's State University and various colleges. He received a second Master's degree from the Ukrainian National Technical Academy, Kyiv in1996. Master's in Applied Mathematics in Computer Science.

According to Dr. A. Haque, director: "This is a strategic play for the company as Dialogue Key brings to us international exposure and the ability to grow the company within the United States. Given the recent COVID 19 outbreak, this is also a strategic onshoring of Uneeqo's development team and company."

Dr. Haque will be resigning all posts as of April 28th, 2020 due to personal medical reasons and the company wishes him well with his treatments and healthy recovery.

Forward-Looking Statements

Corporate Communications Contact: Andrew Osichnuk

Email: ir@dialoguekey.com

