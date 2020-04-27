Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that in compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), PSH has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Incorporation which set out, among other things, the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Articles of Incorporation has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

