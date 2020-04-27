Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures to Replicate Successful U.S. Businsess Model for European Expansion of CBD Products, Immune Product Line and CBD Hand Sanitizer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ1)(OTC:PEMTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be replicating its highly successful business plan and operations in the United States for expansion into the European market with its Sativida brand, acquired on March 26, 2020. Sativida is already one of the top search-ranked online retailers of CBD products in Spain and Mexico, with distribution channels in Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

SUCCESSFUL USA BUSINESS MODEL EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY BOOST EUROPEAN OPERATIONS

Year-to-Date in 2020, Mota Ventures has announced the following significant milestones from its U.S. operations:

Interim Record Of 14,388 New Customers For April 1 - 23.

Record Of 20,959 New Customers For The Month Of March

Revenue Of $4,290,000 In March

Revenue Of $2,981,000 In February, Representing Growth Of 832% over same period last year

With the Company's e-commerce capabilities and success in the U.S. market, combined with the current search engine strength and distribution channels of the Sativida brand, management is very confident in its prospects for rapid customer acquisition throughout Europe. This confidence is further supported by the Company's successful launch of its immune support product line, as well as, the May 1 launch of its CBD based hand sanitizer, both of which will be included in the European expansion.

Much of the Company's success in the U.S. market has been attributed to its' strong supply chain, which has continued to operate uninterrupted despite global turmoil in 2020. The Company has been actively sourcing multiple CBD suppliers in Europe to ensure a supply chain that is as strong and consistent as the North America operations. The Company will be announcing further details of the European expansion in the coming weeks as they become available.

"We are excited to announce this European expansion plan. As the world economy begins to awaken, now is the opportune to utilize what we have accomplished in the United States and implement the same strategies in Europe. There are several key market opportunities we have identified in Europe and now is the time to capitalize. I look forward to announcing an official launch date in the coming weeks" stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota is an established eCommerce, direct to consumer provider of a wide range of CBD products in the United States and Europe. In the United States, the company sells a CBD hemp-oil formulation derived from hemp grown and formulated in the U.S. through its Nature's Exclusive brands. Within Europe, its Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Mota Ventures is also seeking to acquire additional revenue producing CBD brands and operations in both Europe and North America, with the goal of establishing an international distribution network for CBD products. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer, sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

About Sativida

Sativida is a producer and online retailer of CBD and branded CBD products in various jurisdictions in Europe, including Spain and the United Kingdom. Sativida currently develops and retails a vast range of organic CBD oils and cosmetics across Europe and is currently expanding its distribution network internationally.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact Joel Shacker, President at +604.423.4733 or by email at IR@motaventuresco.com or www.motaventuresco.com

