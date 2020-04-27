Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W556 ISIN: US92912L1070 Ticker-Symbol: VX8A 
Tradegate
27.04.20
20:29 Uhr
0,970 Euro
+0,050
+5,43 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOXELJET AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOXELJET AG ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9800,99022:31
0,9451,00022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOXELJET
VOXELJET AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOXELJET AG ADR0,970+5,43 %