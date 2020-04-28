Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - FirstShot Fund Inc. ("FirstShot" or the "Company") announces the following corporate updates:

Pursuant to the BC Securities Commission ("BCSC") BC Instrument 51-515, the Company is taking advantage of the exemption from the BCSC requirements under:

section 4.2 [filing deadline for annual financial statements] of NI 51-102, section 4.4 [filing deadline for an interim financial report] of NI 51-102, sections 4.7(2) and (3) [filing of financial statements after becoming a reporting issuer] of NI 51-102, section 5.1(2) [filing of MD&A] of NI 51-102, and sections 5.6 (1) and (3) [delivery of MD&A] of NI 51-102.

The Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company estimates that it will file its 2019 annual financial statements and MD&A on or before June 13, 2020; and file its 2020 first quarter interim financial statements and MD&A on or before July 14, 2020.

There have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial reports were filed.

Debbie Foster has been removed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

FirstShot Fund Inc.

Brian Lovig, President

info@firstshotfund.com

Phone: 778.699.2097 (extension 1)

www.firstshotfund.com

ABOUT FIRSTSHOT: FirstShot is a reporting issuer whose business model is to create and acquire unique investments and development properties in the real estate industry. The Company has a sound and driven management team with experience in all facets of real estate who will be conducting due diligence and considering acquisitions of distressed and vacant mall properties in Canada and the U.S. to be repurposed for destination sites where goods and services are not generally available on the internet or in conventional shopping centres.

NO SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITY OR STOCK EXCHANGE HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to FirstShot within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including its plans for development and acquisition of vacant and distressed shopping centers. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in FirstShot's public filings under FirstShot Fund Inc.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although FirstShot has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. FirstShot disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

