Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2020) - iCo Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: ICO) (OTCQB: ICOTF) ("iCo" or "the Company") is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators announced that they will provide all issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 in light of recent COVID-19 developments and their impact on market participants. iCo will rely on this exemption to allow it to delay the filing of its Annual Filings required by Sections 4.2 and 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 by April 29, 2020.

The Company expects to file the Annual Filings by May 15, 2020 and by no later than June 12, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

iCo confirms that since the filing of its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases.

About iCo Therapeutics

iCo Therapeutics identifies existing development stage assets for use in underserved ocular and infectious diseases. Such assets may exhibit utility in non-ophthalmic conditions outside the Company's core focus areas and if so the Company will seek to capture further value via partnerships. iCo shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ICO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "ICOTF".

For more information, visit the Company website at: www.icotherapeutics.com.

