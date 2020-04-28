Voltalia SA Voltalia buys Nordex turbines for its new VSM 4 wind farm of 59 megawatts in Brazil 28-Apr-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today it has signed with Nordex Group a purchase contract for 17 turbines, in order to launch the construction of its 59 megawatts VSM 4 wind farm in the Serra Branca cluster. "We order 17 turbines and get ready to build our new 59 megawatts wind farm in order to begin power generation during the first semester of 2022. Nordex has already provided 284 megawatts of turbines in our Serra Branca cluster and 108 megawatts in Sao Miguel for Voltalia. This enables extra economies of scale in addition to those coming from the 2.4-gigawatt transmission infrastructures we completed in September 2019. We are very proud to continue building up the world's biggest wind-and-solar cluster", comments Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia . The VSM 4 project is in Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster, a wind-and-solar site of approximately 40 000 hectares within a 50-by-15 kilometres area. As of today, the site includes 413 megawatts of operating plants, 883 megawatts of plants under construction, 329 more megawatts of capacity which are not yet under construction but for which long-term power sales contracts have been secured, plus over 700 megawatts of projects under development. With 2.4 gigawatts in total, this is the world's largest wind-and-solar site. Voltalia has chosen Nordex Group for the supply of the 17 wind turbines to be installed for VSM 4. Voltalia selected the AW132/3465 model, which is assembled locally in Brazil. The turbines have a power rating of 3.46 megawatts each and their rotors will tower 120 meters above the ground. Voltalia won VSM 4's long-term power sale agreements in June 2019[1]. They will begin at the end of December 2022. As for most Voltalia projects in Brazil, construction will be brought forward and the VSM 4 wind farm is expected to start generating power during the first semester of 2022. During this anticipation period, Voltalia will sell the electricity on the free market at attractive prices through short-term contracts already secured, until the beginning of the long-term power sales contracts. Next on the agenda: Annual General Meeting, on May 13, 2020 to be held in camera and webcast on Voltalia's website (in French) About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Press release dated July 1st, 2019 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-VEN Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NXXNYFWWYE [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1030887 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1030887 28-Apr-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1030887&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=75c3b8e42e1abe734c9568be5b0b608a&application_id=1030887&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

