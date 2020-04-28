Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

28 April 2020

Picton today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020.

Picton is fortunate that it enters this period of uncertainty caused by Covid 19 from a position of strength with a covered dividend and a strong balance sheet with an LTV of 22%. The portfolio is well positioned with a diversified underlying income stream.

Despite this, the potential length of lockdown, the extent of the future UK Government response and the time required for the UK economy to recover is currently unclear. The corresponding impact on our occupiers and therefore our underlying cashflow is less certain than usual.

As such, the Board has concluded it is appropriate to reduce the level of distribution during this period and until market conditions become clearer.

The quarterly dividend will be reduced from 0.875 pence per share to 0.625 pence per share (3.5p to 2.5p annualised or just over 70% of the preceding dividend) with immediate effect.

This change to the dividend will provide the Company with flexibility in managing the property portfolio and the ability to support its occupiers, with a view to creating longer term value for shareholders, while maintaining balance sheet strength.

The dividend timetable is set out below:

Ex-Dividend Date - 7 May 2020

Record Date - 11 May 2020

Pay Date - 29 May 2020

The dividend of 0.625 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

Nick Thompson, Chairman comments: -

"The Board believes it is both prudent and appropriate to make this reduction during these unprecedented times. We do, however, recognise the importance of the dividend payment to Picton's investors and will keep it under constant review as this situation evolves."

