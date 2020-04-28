Vow ASA: Vow delivers strong first quarter, maintains positive outlook as projects continue largely unaffected by pandemic

Vow ASA reported revenues of NOK 116 million for the first quarter of 2020. The year-on-year growth of 24 % is mainly a result of the acquisition of ETIA, which was included in the accounts from 1 October 2019. EBITDA in the first quarter was of NOK 14 million, representing a margin of 12 %.

The company was awarded several new contracts during the first quarter and projects continued mostly uninterrupted. Performance was particularly strong in Projects and Aftersales (Scanship) with a combined EBITDA margin of 16.1 %. Order backlog at the end of the first quarter was all-time high NOK 975 million, partly a result of currency effects.

"These are truly strange times. While people, businesses and governments across all continents are fighting the covid-19 pandemic, Vow is reporting a strong first quarter of 2020 and only minimal adjustments in our project portfolio. In the cruise segment, all deliveries during 2020 are for newbuilds scheduled to enter operations from 2022 and deliveries are being prepared according to plan," says Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow.

"We are also experiencing continuing demand for our technology and solutions in land-based markets, and we remain optimistic about our plans for growth within several industry verticals," he says.

"These are also uncertain times. Cruise ships are docked, and some shipyards have been temporarily closed. Meanwhile, we are currently tendering and in discussions with yards for deliveries to ships confirmed in their orderbooks. Our overall sound order backlog and positioning in new industry verticals constitute a strong foundation for continued growth," Badin says.

The corona pandemic (covid-19) has caused major disruptions to the world economy. The company is closely monitoring the situation, implementing measures to protect the people and operations, as well as to prepare for the potential operational and financial consequences of the situation.

Vow's business is continuing mostly as planned, without any significant changes in the delivery schedule of systems to the cruise industry. The company expects meanwhile, that its Aftersales segment will be increasingly affected going forward, since most cruise ships have been docked since March. Meanwhile, Vow maintains that revenues in the first half of 2020 is expected to be higher than in the second half of 2019.

Vow expects to benefit from the growing concern for climate and the environment in the cruise industry, and with the acquisition of ETIA, the company is now also increasingly relevant towards a wide range of land-based industries.

