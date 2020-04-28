WOM Protocol Pte. Ltd.: The WOM Token Is Listed On Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / WOM Protocol, a next-gen martech solution that enables brands to leverage word-of-mouth recommendations, has just announced that its native WOM Token is listed on the KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange.

Deposits Effective Immediately

Trading: 18:00 on 29 April 2020 (UTC+8)

Withdrawal: 22:00 on 29 April 2020 (UTC+8)

Trading Pair: WOM/USDT

Project Name: WOM

Symbol: WOM

The WOM Protocol is scaling an entire ecosystem enabling monetization of word-of-mouth (WOM) recommendations for brands, creators, and publishers. The WOM Protocol is live and being tested with more than 900 brands--including adidas--and platforms with a network of hundreds of thousands of creators and authenticators.

As a real-world example, the WOM Protocol is currently being used to drive the marketing efforts of the WOM Token listing on KuCoin. KuCoin fans are recommending the KuCoin exchange via the YEAY app and the WOM Protocol is authenticating the recommendations to determine their authenticity. This authenticity and trust in recommendations is particularly vital in the crypto industry which is rife with misinformation.

The WOM Protocol is unique and successful because it reverses the current user-generated content trend seen in influencer advertising and other UGC advertising models. It uses blockchain as an incentive machine to incentivize individuals and platforms to create and distribute word-of-mouth content. With the WOM Protocol, recommendations from creators must first be authenticated and validated by the crowd. Once a recommendation is deemed "authentic," a creator begins to earn rewards for their recommendation. In this manner, brands benefit from honest word-of-mouth marketing and consumers trust the authentic, non-prepaid recommendations.

Authentication happens through the WOM Authenticator app, currently live on Android with iOS being developed as well. In the coming months, the WOM Protocol will launch a Campaign manager to give all brands and advertisers access to the authenticated WOM recommendations. Through the Campaign Manager, advertisers view metrics, set up campaigns, boost visibility of WOM content, and measure core KPIs.

The WOM Protocol, together with the WOM Token, provide a way to reward creators without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. The WOM Protocol will become the main marketing channel for brands, targeting the $237 billion annual digital marketing spend, and the main revenue stream for content platforms.

About WOM

WOM (word-of-mouth) is building a blockchain-based protocol that gives brands, content creators, publishers, and social networks a way to monetize word-of-mouth recommendations on any app or platform. WOM Protocol is backed by dozens of seasoned investors from around the globe. For more info about WOM: https://womprotocol.io/

About KuCoin

The KuCoin Exchange places an emphasis on the quality of the projects listed based on a research department that scours the blockchain industry for quality projects. Over time, KuCoin aims to provide long-lasting, increased value to its more than five million registered users, in over 100 countries. For more info about KuCoin: https://www.kucoin.com/

