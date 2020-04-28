Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE, eligible PEA-SME), an innovative company specializing in the development of medical equipment for treatment by echotherapy including varicose veins, announces today the appointment of Christopher S. Bödtker as Chairman of the company.

The board has nominated Christopher S. Bödtker as Chairman of the company. He succeeds Jean-Yves Burel who has decided to leave the chairmanship of Theraclion for personal reasons, but remain at Theraclion board.

Christopher S. Bödtker joined the board of the company in April 2019. He is the co-chairman of the Investment Committee of Unigestion and Chairman of Unigestion (US) Ltd. He hold several board positions in investment companies and funds. Previously, he was the CEO of Akina Ltd, an investment company which merged with Unigestion in the end of 2016. Before starting Akina Ltd, he spent 13 years with UBS in several leading positions in Europe, USA and Asia.

Jean-Yves Burel said: "I am grateful to the board of Theraclion to have understood the personal reasons for which I have wished to leave the presidency of the company. For the last year, I have closely worked with Christopher. He has demonstrated a strong commitment to Theraclion, and thanks to his large experience, he has made Theraclion's board benefit from his acute strategic thinking while providing effective advice to the management team."

Christopher S. Bödtker added: "I thank Jean-Yves Burel for having chaired Theraclion for these last 9 years, a critical period during which the company has developed multiple break-throughs for non-invasively treat breast fibroadenoma and benign thyroid nodule and, more recently, solutions for varicose vein treatment, a 10 billions euros market. Jean-Yves Burel has been a wonderful leader for the company and leaves a very well position growing business. I am humbled to fill his shoes and to attempt to fill the chair he vacates."

About Theraclion

Theraclion develops an innovative, high-techonology echotherapy solution using therapeutic ultrasound to treat varicose veins non-invasively with its SONOVEIN product. The SONOVEIN received CE_Marking in April 2019 and uses no catheter, no injection of chemicals and no incisions. No operating rooms are required. It's based on the company's previous experience with its Echopulse solution. Echopulse allows a non-invasive tumor ablation through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules.

Varicose veins are a common pathology and generated 5 million interventions annually, according to the Millenium research Varicose Vein Device Market Study 2015.

Theraclion's solutions are based on a combination of ultrasound imaging and therapeutic ultrasound, providing accuracy and ease of use to practitioners.

Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion brings together a world class team, 50% of whom are dedicated to Research and Development.

For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Mnémonique: ALTHE Code ISIN: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

