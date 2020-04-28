Global News Online: Chinese Radiologists Share Experience of Treating COVD-19 Patients with Global Radiology Community

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / On April 17th, around 400 radiologists from China and Latin American countries participated a medical academic webinar dedicated to sharing Chinese radiologists' diagnosis experience of COVID-19 cases with their counterparts in 15 countries of Latin America, a continent was also severely affected by the pandemic as the Coronavirus is still rampaging through the world.

Exclusively sponsored by Bayer China Radiology, it has been the 3rd webinar of the online medical academic forum series which were jointly held by Chinese Radiology society and China International Medical Foundation. With the purpose of combating COVID-19 in global solidarity, the forum series have 8 webinars, which aim to connect Chinese radiologists with their counterparts around the world including Italy, Germany, Latin America countries, Asia-Pacific countries, etc. For the past two Sino-Korea exchange sessions, there were in total 200 participants from both countries.

"Chinese healthcare professionals and radiologists are the first ones facing this serious pandemic challenge. China has taken the situation under control. It is the duty and honor of physicians in China to share experiences and lessons learned with the international community to help our peers cure more patients and to protect themselves at the same time," said the Prof. Zhengyu Jin, president of the Chinese Society of Radiology.

The webinars mainly cover two topics. One is the radiological image diagnosis and research progress regarding COVID-19 and the other one is about protection and infection control within radiology department. In this outbreak, CT imaging diagnosis is like a scout, helping doctors to make a clear diagnosis so that they can accurately treat patients.

"This kind of international sharing is paramount important for physicians in Brazil, I look forward to exchanging knowledge and learning from Chinese physicians who have been through this, and ultimately to help our patients." said Prof. Dany Jasinowodolinski, a Co-chair representing the LatAm societies, Head of Chest Imaging at Hospital do Coração, SP, Brazil, and a Member of The Radiological and Diagnostic Imaging Society of São Paulo.

"With the incredible bravery, our medical professionals have put their lives on the line to save others. Now, our medical professionals are working together to share clinical experiences and scientific knowledges to support each other in the fights against COVID-19.," said Anne Hu, China Country Head of Bayer Radiology. " Bayer Radiology China is proud and privileged to partner with China Radiology Society and Bayer Radiology teams around the globe for the cross country sharing to enhance the diagnose of the disease."

Top level thought leaders from all over the world joined this action with the support from Bayer Radiology global teams across the world. Bayer global teams are collaborating with one vision on their minds, which is: Health for all, hunger for none.

Contact:

Global News Online

Sushan Wen

+1 (321) 800-3487

info@globalnewsonline.info

SOURCE: Global News Online

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587338/Chinese-Radiologists-Share-Experience-of-Treating-COVD-19-Patients-with-Global-Radiology-Community