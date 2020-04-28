Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Frankfurt
28.04.20
08:01 Uhr
6,390 Euro
+0,240
+3,90 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4006,56010:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MMK
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR6,390+3,90 %