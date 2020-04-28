Drug Delivery Devices Market Size Worth $345.8 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 345.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.15% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing prevalence of cancer, neurological disorders, diabetes, and other infectious diseases is expected to drive the adoption of drug delivery devices in the coming years. In addition, increasing product launches for various applications such as ophthalmology, neurology, and oncology are also expected to propel the market growth. Growing adoption of wearable drug delivery devices for its usage in home-care settings is also expected to drive the market.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The oral route of administration segment held largest share in 2019 mainly due to its easy usage and low cost
- The injectable route of administration segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period mainly due to growing advancements in injectable devices for accuracy
- Drug delivery devices for central nervous system disorders are expected to experience fastest growth rate mainly due to growing development of blood brain barrier drug delivery devices for the treatment of neurological disorders
- The liposome vehicle held segment the largest share in 2019 due to its non-toxic nature and biocompatible design for proper drug delivery
- The nanoparticle vehicle segment is expected to experience fastest growth rate during the forecast period mainly because these vehicles can carry various macromolecular drugs to the affected site for treatment
- In 2019, North America dominated the global space with the largest revenue share owing to the adoption of drug delivery devices in the region and increasing product launches in the countries such as U.S.
- Asia Pacific is expected to grow at fastest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to growing development and advancement in drug delivery devices in the region and presence of large patient pool.
- Key players in the drug delivery devices market include Pfizer, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Novartis AG; BD; Bayer AG; uniQure N.V.; and Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.
Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Route of Administration (Oral, Transdermal, Injectable), By End Use, By Vehicles, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/drug-delivery-devices-market
Hydrogel is one of the prominent drug delivery vehicles and includes supramolecular hydrogels, DNA hydrogels, bio-inspired hydrogels, multi-functional and stimuli-responsive hydrogels. These advanced hydrogels are used for various applications such as ophthalmic, oral, intestinal, cardiac illness, and cancer. Similarly, other vehicles such as liposomes, nanoparticles, and micelle are also being developed for various applications.
Key players present in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnership, and collaborations to develop and improve drug delivery devices for various applications. Moreover, end-users are also forming partnerships with companies to acquire drug delivery devices for training purpose and research studies. In addition, market players are also forming distribution agreement to expand the reach of their products. Therefore, alliances made by the players are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Grand View Research has segmented the global drug delivery devices market based on route of administration, application, end use, vehicle, and region:
- Drug Delivery Devices Route of Administration Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)
- Oral
- Inhalation
- Transdermal
- Injectable
- Ocular
- Nasal
- Topical
- Others
- Drug Delivery Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Others
- Drug Delivery Devices End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics
- Home Care Settings
- Others
- Drug Delivery Devices Vehicles Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)
- Hydrogel
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Others
- Micelle
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Others
- Dendrimer
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Others
- Nanoparticle
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Others
- Liposome
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Others
- Scaffold
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Others
- Mesoporous Material
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Others
- Niosomes
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Others
- Drug Delivery Devices Regional Outlook (Volume, units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- The Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Poland
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Taiwan
- Hong Kong
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
- Qatar
