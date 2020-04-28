DFDS A/S: NORTHERN BALTIC ROUTE OPERATIONS OPTIMISED

Investor news

Company announcement no. 10/2020





Freight ferry services enhanced between Estonia and Finland through a freight agreement with Eckerö Line

Capacity reduced on own route Hanko-Paldiski

Schedule between Estonia and Sweden improved

Following recent changes in the ferry market in the northern part of the Baltic Sea, DFDS has enhanced the offering to customers by optimising route operations.

The route schedule between the Estonian port of Paldiski and the Swedish port of Kapellskär in Sweden has been improved by offering both freight customers and passengers more attractive evening departures and morning arrivals through the week.

This improvement is enabled by a halving of sailings between the Estonian port of Paldiski and the Finnish port of Hanko following reduced demand on this route. The reduced sailings allow the combined freight and passenger ferry on the route to be deployed on both Paldiski-Hanko and Paldiski-Kapellskär.

In addition, a freight agreement has been entered into with Eckerö Line on the route between Muuga/Tallinn in Estonia and Vuosaari/Helsinki in Finland. The agreement starts from the end of April 2020.

With these changes, a total of 30 departures per week between Estonia and Finland can be offered to DFDS' customers. Moreover, the overall utilisation of ferry capacity between Estonia and Finland is expected to improve.





