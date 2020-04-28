The acquisition will allow Tenth Revolution Group to further narrow the cloud technology skills gap, expand Rebura's footprint, and provide leading talent for new and existing cloud projects

Tenth Revolution Group, a global leader in cloud talent solutions, today announced the acquisition of Rebura, one of the UK's fastest-growing Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions providers. As a fully accredited AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and reseller, Rebura works with companies, from start-ups to global finance providers, to help transform their technology landscape by creating and delivering their AWS project roadmap. As a result of the acquisition, Tenth Revolution Group will accelerate its mission to help close the cloud skills and expertise gap by expanding Rebura's footprint while becoming the primary staffing provider for Rebura's AWS consulting services.

Multi-brand cloud technology recruitment firm Frank Recruitment Group, and cloud talent creation agency Revolent Group, were together rebranded as Tenth Revolution Group in early 2020. The company continues to be backed by TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. Tenth Revolution Group's portfolio of niche staffing brands and training academies source, develop, and deploy world-class talent to meet the increasing demand for IT professionals and experts in AWS, Salesforce, Microsoft, ServiceNow, and other cloud-based and enterprise technology products.

"Demand for high-quality, well-trained, and experienced IT and cloud technology candidates continues to outstrip supply, even amidst disruption from COVID-19," said James Lloyd-Townshend, CEO of Tenth Revolution Group. "The addition of Rebura allows us to seamlessly match and deliver talent solutions to AWS projects at companies in the UK and around the world. We are excited to welcome the Rebura team and offer their clients an enhanced, fully-integrated, and specialized IT talent placement, training, and enablement platform."

Rebura is a critical participant in the AWS ecosystem and occupies a leadership position in the UK middle market, a market strongly supported by AWS. They are a mid-market partner of choice for Amazon in the UK and have a strong channel offering to support enterprise resellers whose clients require AWS services. Rebura offers AWS professional services, migration, optimization, monitoring, and support services to AWS customers in the UK and globally.

"We are proud to join Tenth Revolution Group," said Aaron Rees, Co-Founder of Rebura. "We have extremely ambitious growth plans and are focused on becoming the go-to partner of choice for AWS. We look forward to joining forces with Tenth Revolution Group and accelerating our headcount and portfolio of services while continuing to innovate and lead the way in cloud adoption and usage."

"The Tenth Revolution Group team continues to find new ways to lead the industry and proactively address the talent shortfall in enterprise cloud enablement," said Ransom Langford, Partner at TPG Growth. "Highly complementary businesses like Rebura create opportunities to place more top-tier talent and develop project-specific teams to meet the needs of a growing client base."

Under the Tenth Revolution Group brand, Frank Recruitment Group, Revolent Group, and now Rebura remain well-positioned and nimble to support clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud technology services are vital for organizations around the world as they seek to maintain and sustain critical business functions. During this time, Tenth Revolution Group continues to provide safe and secure access to bespoke staffing and consultancy solutions across skillsets, technologies, and providers, regardless of company or project size.

Tenth Revolution Group is the global leader in cloud talent solutions, uniquely equipped to deliver digital transformation through people. We're dedicated to providing our clients with the most sought after cloud talent in the world. Through our portfolio of niche staffing and talent creation brands, we not only source but also create the resource that businesses need to take advantage of all cloud tech has to offer.

