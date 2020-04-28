RISEN ENERGY CO., LTD: Risen Energy: Actively Develop in BIPV Area to Embrace New Opportunities

NINGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Risen Energy (Stock Code: 300118, SZ)'s Global Marketing Director, Leon Chuang, was invited to attend the 2020 BIPV Cloud Seminar and delivered a keynote speech entitled "Introduction of PV Roof's BIPV sample projects in Risen Energy's Changzhou Plant ".

In recent years, BIPV, as an emerging photovoltaic application industry, has attracted much attention around the world. More and more companies in the construction industry and PV industry are researching and working in the BIPV business. As one of the earliest domestic enterprises engaged in photovoltaic power business, Risen Energy is actively engaging in the BIPV area and is investing in the training of BIPV-related technologies.

At this seminar, Leon Chuang, Global Marketing Director of Risen Energy, gave a detailed introduction of Risen Energy's PV roof BIPV projects in Changzhou. Leon Chuang provided updates, including that the company's 2.05MW BIPV project in Changzhou has passed grid acceptance and has started to generate electricity on August 28, 2019. The project is expected to generate an average power of about 2 million kWh annually and an internal investment return rate of about 14.8%.

Due to 25 years of photovoltaic product warranty, Risen Energy's BIPV products are more stable and more reliable with standard and elaborate system node design, higher fire resistance and a natural heat dissipation system, and an integrated battery assembly combined with architecture.

In addition, Risen Energy's BIPV projects adopt bracket solutions provided by Archtech Solar, the world's leading manufacturer of photovoltaic tracking and fixed mounting systems. Meanwhile, Risen Energy's BIPV cloud point monitoring system can provide cloud services for customers with remote energy operation and maintenance. With the system, technicians are able to rapidly develop remote centralized control and click directly remote information.

At the end of the speech, Leon Chuang also shared the heterojunction battery's BIPV solution. He said, "BIPV construction needs to match the building surface with high efficiency and flexibility. If they are matched smoothly with the heterojunction battery, BIPV buildings will be able to generate greater power and create more aesthetic value. The Risen Energy's heterojunction battery has higher double-side level, great power generation performance in high temperature, and is compatible with ultra-thin flexible silicon wafers. In the future, heterojunction battery's efficiency can also be expanded above 30% with perovskite stacked battery. Therefore, in BIPV's construction applications, heterojunction battery's function would be naturally better than other batteries. This shows that the battery's development prospects are tremendously broad. "

About RISEN ENERGY CO., LTD

Risen Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 1986 and listed as a Chinese public company (Stock Code: 300118) in 2010. Risen Energy is one of the pioneers in solar industry and has committed to this industry as a R&D expert, an integrated manufacturer from wafers to modules, a manufacturer of off-grid systems, and also an investor, a developer and an EPC of PV projects. Aiming to deliver the green energy worldwide, Risen Energy is developing internationally with offices and sales networks in China, Germany, Australia, Mexico, India, Japan, USA and others. After years of efforts, it has reached a module production capacity of 11.1GW. While growing rapidly, Risen Energy keeps a stable pace with an average debt ratio at around 60% from 2011 to 2019.

