Tectonic Gold Plc - Directorate Change

28 April 2020

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis Edmonds to the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director. Dennis will oversee the appropriate functioning of the board, ensuring proper corporate governance, and contribute to the strategy of the Company as the transaction announced on 18 December 2019 moves forward to completion. At the same time, Mr Zegham ("Zeg") Choudhry has retired from the board.

Mr Edmonds has a wealth of commercial and corporate experience in southern Africa, having practised as a corporate solicitor in South Africa and subsequently in the United Kingdom. He is a specialist in structuring and executing corporate transactions. Over the past 15 years, Mr Edmonds has been a director of public and private companies, including many within the mineral resources sector. He is very familiar with the Company's South African projects having travelled to site in January 2020 prior to the COVID-19 restrictions and met with local stakeholders. He joins the Board to oversee the executive team in managing those relationships and progressing the transaction for the sale of a majority interest in the projects. Mr Edmonds is currently on the Board of AIM listed Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a company with mining interests in Mozambique.

Mr Choudhry was appointed to the board of Signature Gold Plc (trading as Stratmin Global Resources Plc), on 15 September 2016 and was involved as an independent non-executive director supporting the repositioning of the group from graphite to gold and diamonds and its admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market (formerly the NEX Exchange Growth Market).

About Tectonic Gold:

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia's two largest gold production companies, Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

I would like to thank Zeg for his support over the last three years and his considered guidance to the group on the London capital markets. He has provided a steady oversight to our transactions as an independent director and was instrumental in our reverse takeover and admission to trading.

I would also like to welcome Dennis to the board of Tectonic and look forward to working with him as we develop our strategy.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc

Brett Boynton

Sam Quinn

www.tectonicgold.com

@tectonic_gold +61 2 9241 7665 AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

+44 20 7469 0930 Financial Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

+44 20 3005 5004

Ends

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding Dennis Vernon Edmonds (aged 63) that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the AQSE Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

Current Directorships/Partnerships Past Directorship/Partnerships Draganfly Investments Limited Alien Metals Ltd Pathfinder Minerals Plc Alien Minerals Limited Alien Resources Limited Alien Exploration Limited Arian Silver Corporation (UK) Limited Arian Silver (Holdings) Limited Bubblr Limited

The directors of Draganfly Investments Limited ("Draganfly"), incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands, called a General Meeting for 26 July 2019 to voluntarily wind Draganfly up and to appoint liquidators. At the General Meeting, the necessary resolutions to wind Draganfly up were not passed and Draganfly now intends to instruct solicitors to apply to court for a liquidator to be appointed.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.