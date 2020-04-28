New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI"), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, is pleased to announce Ilan Freeman, CEO of Products Group Inc, DBA/ Hakuna Supply ("Hakuna" or the "Company") has been invited to a podcast by Stock Market Podcast.





Hakuna Supply Logo



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/54968_hakunalogo.jpg

In the podcast, Ilan Freeman discusses the current state of Hakuna, Numuni, growth initiatives, M&A and its position in the CBD infused drink market.

The global cannabis beverages market is estimated to reach near $3 billion by 2025 according to Grand View Research. In 2018, and through 2025, the largest and fastest growing segment is projected to be non-alcoholic drinks.

Hakuna CEO, Ilan Freeman, commented "We are honored to have been selected for this podcast. Our team at Hakuna has been working diligently through this COVID-19 pandemic, continuing to produce strong results both on the production as well as M&A fronts. Looking forward to the release of the podcast next week bringing you the latest exciting developments at Hakuna."

Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed, said "Since acquiring Hakuna, both companies have found a strong working synergy, leading to rapid expansion on multiple fronts for both companies. We anticipate a lot of exciting growth with the additional marketing directions Hakuna is taking in conjunction with the recently announced Numuni acquisition."

The company will put out a press release on Monday May 4th, 2020 with the link to the podcast.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.:

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

About Supply Group, Inc./ DBA Hakuna:

Hakuna is a well-established retail CBD Company, based out of California. It sells a range of leading consumer products spanning the premium CBD coffee, CBD tea, CBD Drink Drops, CBD Gummies, and CBD Flower product markets. Hakuna is currently nominated for "Best Hemp-Derived CBD Product" by the California Cannabis Awards after winning the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

SOURCE: Sun Kissed Industries Inc.

Contact: invest@sunkissedindustries.com









Hakuna Supply Logo



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/54968_hakunalogo.jpg









NuMuni Logo



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/54968_numuni%20logo.jpeg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54968