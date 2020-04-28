With reference to a press release published by Netmore Group AB on April 26, 2020, the trading period in the company's subscription rights has been prolonged. Trading will continue up until and including May 19, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NETM TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014398905 Order book ID: 195105 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table