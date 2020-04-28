Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.04.2020 | 12:32
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Central Puerto S.A.: Central Puerto Files Its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BUENOS AIRES / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Central Puerto S.A. ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU), one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2019 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The document is available on the Central Puerto website at www.centralpuerto.com in the Investor Relations section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Central Puerto S.A.:

Central Puerto S.A. is one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, as measured by generated power, with an installed capacity of 4,315 MW. Central Puerto's assets are well diversified both geographically, with facilities distributed across the City of Buenos Aires and the provinces of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza, Neuquén, Río Negro, and Santa Fe, and technologically with a mix of combined cycle, co-generation units, steam turbine, hydroelectric plants and wind turbines. Central Puerto is listed on both, the New York and Buenos Aires stock exchanges, under the ticker symbol CEPU.

Contact

Central Puerto S.A.
Tomás Daghlian

Invetor Relations Officer

+54 11 4317-5000 ext. 2192
Investor Relations Officer
inversores@centralpuerto.com

SOURCE: Central Puerto S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/587252/Central-Puerto-Files-Its-2019-Annual-Report-on-Form-20-F

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE