Central Puerto S.A.: Central Puerto Files Its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BUENOS AIRES / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Central Puerto S.A. ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU), one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2019 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The document is available on the Central Puerto website at www.centralpuerto.com in the Investor Relations section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Central Puerto S.A.:

Central Puerto S.A. is one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, as measured by generated power, with an installed capacity of 4,315 MW. Central Puerto's assets are well diversified both geographically, with facilities distributed across the City of Buenos Aires and the provinces of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza, Neuquén, Río Negro, and Santa Fe, and technologically with a mix of combined cycle, co-generation units, steam turbine, hydroelectric plants and wind turbines. Central Puerto is listed on both, the New York and Buenos Aires stock exchanges, under the ticker symbol CEPU.

