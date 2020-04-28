ChromaDex announces exclusive retail partnership with Superdrug UK, entering the European market and driving global expansion of Tru Niagen

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today the expansion of its partnership with A.S. Watson Group into Europe and launch of its flagship Tru Niagen cellular health product online and in over 200 Superdrug stores across the United Kingdom. ChromaDex received authorization to sell its patented ingredient in the European Union earlier this year.

"We applaud the efforts of Superdrug and the A.S. Watson family for keeping critical items available to customers worldwide during this unprecedented time," says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. "We are pleased to add Tru Niagen to Superdrug's healthcare portfolio as people across the U.K.-and the world-look for new solutions to maintain their health and fitness routines while at home."

NAD levels decline with age as well as physiological stressors including stress on the immune system, alcohol consumption, poor diet, and lack of healthy sleep cycles. Maintaining healthy NAD levels becomes increasingly important to support one's health as they get older. Tru Niagen boosts NAD levels safely and efficaciously, as demonstrated in six published human trials.

To support their customers while distanced at home, both Superdrug and ChromaDex will be introducing educational health, wellness, and fitness content from trusted experts across their respective social and email channels.

ChromaDex has been in business with A.S. Watson Group since 2017 when it launched Tru Niagen in Watsons Hong Kong in September 2017 followed by Watsons Singapore in January 2018.

"Tru Niagen is truly an innovative supplement to enhance healthy aging, providing a safe and effective choice for our health-conscious customers. It has become one of the best-selling supplements in Watsons and a driving force to grow our healthcare category," says Malina Ngai, Group Chief Operating Officer of A.S. Watson Group and CEO of A.S. Watson (Asia Europe). "We appreciate the opportunity to introduce Tru Niagen to customers in more markets around the world during this pivotal time in human health."

Superdrug is a member of A.S. Watson Group and is one of the leading beauty and health retailers in the U.K. "After seeing the success of Tru Niagen in Watsons stores in Asia, we are glad to bring this science-backed vitamin to Superdrug customers," says Superdrug Healthcare Director Michael Henry. "We look forward to the collaboration with ChromaDex on this innovative brand which is backed by peer-reviewed clinical research and regulatory acceptance across different markets."

Tru Niagen is a breakthrough supplement clinically proven to increase your NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels which stimulate cellular energy production and support cellular defense and repair. Decreased NAD levels have been associated with many age-related declines in overall health. NAD precursors such as nicotinamide riboside (NR) have been the subject of rigorous preclinical safety and toxicology studies laying the groundwork for the published clinical studies that demonstrate safety and efficacy.

For additional information on the science supporting Tru Niagen, please visit www.truniagen.co.uk.

For additional information on Superdrug, please visit www.superdrug.com.

About TRU NIAGEN

TRU NIAGEN is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN nicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient ("NDI") notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe ("GRAS").

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN is helping the world AGE BETTER. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About Superdrug:

About A.S. Watson Group:

Established in Hong Kong in 1841, A.S. Watson Group is the world's largest international health and beauty retailer operating over 15,700 stores under 12 retail brands in 25 markets, with over 140,000 employees worldwide. For the fiscal year 2018, A.S. Watson Group recorded revenue of US$21.5 billion. Every year, we have over 5 billion shoppers in stores and online.

A.S. Watson Group is also a member of the world-renowned multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, which has five core businesses ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications in over 50 countries.

Please visit www.aswatson.com for more in-depth information about A.S. Watson Group and its brands. You may also stay in touch with us via our digital presence (eCommerce, social media, mobile app more); more details are at http://www.aswatson.com/our-customers/digitalasw/.

