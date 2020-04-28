Chubb Appoints Guney Celik as Regional Head of Marine for Eurasia & Africa

LONDON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced the appointment of Guney Celik as Regional Head of Marine for Eurasia & Africa.

In his new role Guney will be responsible for the continuing expansion of Chubb's marine presence in the region, working with underwriting and business development teams.

Guney, who was previously in charge of Chubb's Marine portfolio in Turkey since 2017, will continue to be based in Istanbul. He will report jointly to Emre Bugday, Chubb Turkey Country President; Nikolay Dmitriev, Regional Director, Property and Casualty; and Benoit Chasseguet, Regional Marine Manager, Continental Europe. The appointment is effective immediately.

Giles Ward, Regional President, Eurasia & Africa, Chubb, said:

"I am delighted to appoint Guney to this new role. He has done an excellent job in building Chubb's Marine presence in Turkey and I am looking forward to seeing him achieve similar results on a regional basis. I am sure this well-deserved appointment will bring greater focus and allow us to accelerate growth in this important area of our business."

About Chubb

