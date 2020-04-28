Press release April 28th 2020 SBAB Bank AB (publ) AGM 2020 At the annual general meeting for SBAB Bank AB (publ) (SBAB) on April 28th 2020 Jan Sinclair, Jane Lundgren Ericsson, Lars Börjesson, Daniel Kristiansson, Inga-Lill Carlberg, Synnöve Trygg, Leif Pagrotsky and Johan Prom were reelected as members of the board. Jan Sinclair was reelected as chairman of the board. The annual general meeting voted to confirm the balance sheet, income statement, group result and group balance sheet established in SBAB:s annual report 2019. Further, the annual general meeting confirmed the boards' proposal of a result disposition implying that SEK 11 471 843 519 will be transferred to this year's account. Renumeration The annual general meeting decided on the following renumerations: · The chairman of the board: SEK 475 000 · Other members of the board elected by the annual general meeting: SEK 230 000 · Chairman of the Audit and compliance committee: SEK 55 000 · Member of the Audit and compliance committee: SEK 44 000 · Chairman of the Credit committee: SEK 49 500 · Member of the Credit committee: SEK 35 200 · Chairman of the Risk and capital committee: SEK 39 600 · Member of the Risk and capital committee: SEK 35 000 · Chairman of the Renumeration committee: SEK 30 000 · Member of the Renumeration committee: 25 000 Renumeration is not paid to employee representatives and employees within government offices. Other decisions The annual general meeting decided that the Swedish State's Principles for governance and principles for state-owned companies 2020, including (i) the Governments principles for corporate governance in state-owned companies, (ii) the Governments principles for external reporting for state-owned companies as well as (iii) the Governments principles on renumeration and other terms of employment for executives in state-owned companies, which where decided on by the Government on February 27th 2020, shall be applicable for SBAB. The annual general meeting voted to grant discharge from liability for the board and the CEO for 2019. The annual general meeting voted to reelect Deloitte AB as accountant up until the end of the annual general meeting in 2021. The minutes from the annual general meeting, which contains all the resolutions by the annual general meeting, can be found here [1] (in Swedish) For more information, please contact; Erik Wennergren, Head of Press: +46724- 51 79 37, erik.wennergren@sbab.se Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OAQWUQWWLV [2] Document title: SBAB Bank AB (publ) AGM 2020 (PDF) Language: English Company: SBAB Bank AB (publ). Box 4209 171 04 Solna Sweden Phone: 08- 614 43 00 E-mail: erik.wennergren@sbab.se Internet: www.sbab.se ISIN: DK0030034343 EQS News ID: 1031347 SBAB Bank AB (publ). / 64 Decisions of general meeting Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement EQS News Service 1031347 2020-04-28 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0224b632f1c81c208f185da80380ba1e&application_id=1031347&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2a76ac058580b0dddedcc63d514cb8b1&application_id=1031347&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

