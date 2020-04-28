EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 APRIL 2020 SHARES KESKO OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT The A share and B share of Kesko Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 29 April 2020. Trading code: KESKOA ISIN code: FI0009007900 Orderbook id: 24287 Trading code: KESKOB ISIN code: FI0009000202 Orderbook id: 24288 Ratio: Three (3) new A shares will be given for each A share, three (3) new B shares will be given for each B share Ex-date: 29 April 2020 Record date: 30 April 2020 The orderbooks KESKOA (id 24287) and KESKOB (id 24288) will be flushed on 28 April 2019 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260