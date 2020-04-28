Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - March 2020

First quarter 2020

Net sales were MSEK 2,572 (2,806), which was a reduction by eleven percent organically.

Adjusted EBITA was MSEK 81 (113) and the adjusted EBITA margin was 3.1 (4.0) percent.

The coronavirus had a very tangible negative effect on net sales and the result in the first quarter and is expected to have a considerably greater negative effect in the second quarter.

The Group currently has a good liquidity buffer, both in the form of existing cash as well as unutilized credit lines, that amounts to more than SEK 1.2 billion.

The result before tax was MSEK 28 (73).

The net result was MSEK 15 (50) or SEK 0.43 (1.40) per share.

Operating cash flow was MSEK 356 (390), of which acquisitions were MSEK 0 (-5).

In light of the enhanced financial uncertainty due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, and as a precautionary measure, the Board considers it motivated to withdraw the dividend proposal. The Board will therefore instead propose that the Annual General Meeting on 25 June 2020 decide that no dividend be distributed.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 35 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 CET on 28 April 2020.

