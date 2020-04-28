NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Reports 11% Revenue Growth to $106 Million in the First Quarter

First-Quarter 2020 Highlights: Consolidated revenue increased 10.9% to $106.0 million

Clinical Services revenue increased 7.9% to $93.0 million

Pharma Services revenue increased 39.3% to $13.0 million

Pharma Services backlog increased 46.5% to $147.7 million FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) (the "Company"), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetics testing services, today announced its first-quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2020. "Our employees have worked with enormous dedication and professionalism to continue our essential testing service for cancer patients throughout this extraordinary time. We have been able to keep all of our main laboratory facilities open, and have maintained excellent quality and turn-around-time, without interruption or delay. I could not be more proud of our team." said Douglas M. VanOort, Chairman and CEO of NeoGenomics. "Clearly, there has been a disruption in Oncology care like many other areas of our society. And while our business is not immune from the impact of COVID-19, it is certainly resilient. We are well positioned competitively, we fully believe in our growth potential and plans, and we are continuing to invest in important growth initiatives. Our long-term growth outlook remains compelling and we expect to emerge from this situation stronger than ever." First-Quarter Results Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $106.0 million, an increase of 11% over the same period in 2019. Clinical Services revenue increased year-over-year by 8% to $93.0 million. This was driven by a clinical test volume(1) increase of 7% year over year. Average revenue per clinical test ("revenue per test") increased slightly by 1% to $371. Pharma Services revenue grew by 39% to $13.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to the January 10, 2020 acquisition of the Oncology Division assets of Human Longevity, Inc. ("HLI - Oncology"). Disruptions in volume stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic reduced growth in both Divisions. Gross profit decreased slightly by $0.7 million, or 1.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, to $46.4 million. Gross margin declined to 43.7%, primarily due to higher average cost per test of Clinical Services and the timing of Pharma Services revenue. Average cost of goods sold per clinical test ("cost per test") increased by 7% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of higher costs due to the integration of Genoptix and additional testing capacity which was unused due to the impact of COVID-19. Operating expenses increased by $7.1 million, or 16%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the impact of investments in research and development, informatics, growth initiatives and the acquisition of HLI - Oncology. Net loss for the quarter was $7.0 million compared to net loss of $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $7.1 million for the quarter compared to $13.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted Net (Loss) Income(2) was a loss of $2.2 million compared to income of $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, was $125.0 million and days sales outstanding ("DSO") was 86 days at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

(1) Clinical tests exclude tests performed for Pharma Services customers.

(2) The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this report entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

Conference Call

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad, Fresno and San Diego, California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia. For additional information about NeoGenomics, visit http://www.neogenomics.com/.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

March 31, 2020 (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,254 $ 173,016 Accounts receivable, net 99,972 94,242 Inventories 20,286 14,405 Other current assets 8,930 9,075 Total current assets 215,442 290,738 Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $74,441 and $68,809, respectively) 83,392 64,188 Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,084 26,492 Intangible assets, net 128,289 126,640 Goodwill 210,833 198,601 Restricted cash, non-current 38,738 - Prepaid lease asset 3,316 - Other assets 3,153 2,847 TOTAL ASSETS $ 732,247 $ 709,506 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 53,203 $ 50,091 Short-term portion of financing obligations 9,941 10,432 Short-term portion of operating leases 4,505 3,381 Total current liabilities 67,649 63,904 Long-term portion of financing obligations 93,033 95,028 Long-term portion of operating leases 45,910 24,034 Deferred income tax liability, net 16,377 15,566 Other long-term liabilities 4,235 3,566 Total long-term liabilities 159,555 138,194 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 227,204 $ 202,098 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 505,043 $ 507,408 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 732,247 $ 709,506

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 NET REVENUE: Clinical Services $ 92,982 $ 86,210 Pharma Services 13,048 9,367 Total revenue 106,030 95,577 COST OF REVENUE 59,661 48,462 GROSS PROFIT 46,369 47,115 Operating expenses: General and administrative 36,344 32,142 Research and development 2,060 1,209 Sales and marketing 13,258 11,216 Total operating expenses 51,662 44,567 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (5,293 ) 2,548 Interest expense, net 819 1,826 Other (income) expense (223 ) 5,169 Loss before taxes (5,889 ) (4,447 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,089 (2,023 ) NET LOSS $ (6,978 ) $ (2,424 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 104,484 94,740 Diluted 104,484 94,740

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2020 2019 Net loss $ (6,978 ) $ (2,424 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,240 5,271 Loss on disposal of assets 17 156 Amortization of intangibles 2,452 2,559 Amortization of debt issue costs 70 150 Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,186 2,139 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,021 1,141 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (12,941 ) (2,895 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (6,933 ) $ 6,097 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (4,708 ) (3,196 ) Business acquisition (37,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities $ (41,708 ) $ (3,196 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of equipment financing obligations (1,598 ) (1,797 ) Repayment of term loan (1,250 ) (1,968 ) Issuance of common stock, net 3,465 4,248 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 617 $ 483 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (48,024 ) $ 3,384 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 173,016 9,811 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 124,992 $ 13,195 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,254 $ 13,195 Restricted cash, non-current 38,738 - Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 124,992 $ 13,195

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with GAAP and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company's core operating results and comparison of core operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the Company's business. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management. The non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations inherent in non-GAAP financial measures because they exclude charges and credits that are required to be included in a GAAP presentation, and do not present the full measure of the Company's recorded costs against its net revenue. In addition, the Company's definition of the non-GAAP financial measures below may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by NeoGenomics as net income from continuing operations before: (i) interest expense, (ii) tax expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) non-cash impairments of intangible assets, (vii) debt financing costs, (viii) and other significant non-recurring or non-operating (income) or expenses.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

"Adjusted Net (Loss) Income" is defined by NeoGenomics as net income available to common shareholders from continuing operations plus: (i) non-cash amortization of customer lists and other intangible assets, (ii) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (iv) non-cash impairments of intangible assets, (v) debt financing costs, (vi) and other significant non-recurring or non-operating (income) or expenses.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

"Adjusted Diluted EPS" is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted shares outstanding is the sum of diluted shares outstanding and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the preferred stock were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period. In addition, if GAAP net income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares will also include any options or warrants that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net loss (GAAP) $ (6,978 ) $ (2,424 ) Adjustments to net income: Interest expense, net 819 1,826 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,089 (2,023 ) Amortization of intangibles 2,452 2,559 Depreciation 6,240 5,271 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 3,622 $ 5,209 Further adjustments to EBITDA: Acquisition and integration related expenses 1,296 1,266 Other significant non-recurring (income) expenses (30 ) 5,145 Non-cash, stock-based compensation expense 2,186 2,139 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 7,074 $ 13,759

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Available to Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net loss (GAAP) $ (6,978 ) $ (2,424 ) Adjustments to net loss, net of tax: Amortization of intangibles 1,937 2,022 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,847 1,959 Acquisition and integration related expenses 1,024 1,000 Other significant non-recurring expenses (24 ) 4,065 Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP) $ (2,194 ) $ 6,622 Net loss per common share (GAAP) Diluted EPS $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) Adjustments to diluted loss per share: Amortization of intangibles 0.02 0.02 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.02 0.02 Acquisition and integration related expenses 0.01 0.01 Other significant non-recurring expense - 0.04 Rounding and impact of stock options in adjusted diluted shares in net loss periods (3) - 0.01 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.07 Weighted average shares used in computation of adjusted diluted EPS: Diluted common shares (GAAP) 104,484 94,740 Options and restricted stock not included in GAAP diluted shares (using treasury stock method) - 3,770 Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) 104,484 98,510

(3) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which there is a net loss, will also compensate for the effects of the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options in the Adjusted Diluted Shares outstanding, which are not included in GAAP Diluted Shares outstanding.

Supplemental Information

Segment Revenue, Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Change Clinical Services: Clinical Revenue $ 92,982 $ 86,210 7.9 % Cost of revenue 48,923 42,651 14.7 % Gross profit $ 44,059 $ 43,559 1.1 % Gross margin 47.4 % 50.5 % Pharma Services: Pharma Revenue $ 13,048 $ 9,367 39.3 % Cost of revenue 10,738 5,811 84.8 % Gross profit $ 2,310 $ 3,556 (35.0 )% Gross margin 17.7 % 38.0 %

Supplemental Information

Clinical (3) Requisitions Received, Tests Performed, Revenue and Cost of Revenue

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 % Change Clinical Services: Requisitions (cases) received 144,319 137,111 5.3 % Number of tests performed 250,376 234,317 6.9 % Average number of tests/requisitions 1.73 1.71 1.2 % Average revenue/requisition $ 644 $ 629 2.4 % Average revenue/test $ 371 $ 368 0.8 % Average cost/requisition $ 339 $ 311 9.0 % Average cost/test $ 195 $ 182 7.1 %

(3) Clinical tests exclude tests performed for Pharma Services customers.

