SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Office Furniture Procurement for pre-order. The report on office furniture procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global office furniture, fixtures, and fittings market, which includes all spend related to the provision of furniture, fixtures, and fittings for use within office, sales, production, storage, reception, workstation, meeting, training, boardroom, and waiting room areas but does not include spend on office machines or equipment. The dynamics of the global office furniture market play out within this wider arena of office furniture, fixtures, and fittings market. Therefore, our coverage of the office furniture category also operates within this broader boundary of the overall office furniture, fixtures, and fittings market.

According to our experts, the category has historically lagged in tech adoption due to the inadequate skill sets of a majority of the workforce and the perennial requirement to reduce facilities-related cost. Therefore, suppliers who have demonstrated technological prowess to achieve efficiencies are being preferred over traditional vendors. A balanced approach to the procurement of office furniture has emerged, where buyers with multiple locations first outsource at individual locations and gradually move to standardize and consolidate the services across facilities.

Office Furniture Procurement Risks

The rising labor costs, an irregular evaluation of asset condition, and the improper maintenance of the assets at the facilities increase the costs of facilities management. Also, the poor planning of maintenance and contingency budgeting result in an increase in the budget of the category managers.

Procurement without consulting the actual users of office furniture may result in a mismatch in expectations of the buyer's internal stakeholders versus the actual contract executed.

Office Furniture Procurement Best Practices

Category managers must explore opportunities to integrate planning and management activities of categories using analytics, to gain better control over category spend. This will also allow them to consolidate their supply base easily and segment suppliers based on requirements and spend on each supplier.

Buyers should evaluate the true costs of each product and service within the scope of work for the supplier and understand the hidden costs associated. This can help them to set accurate targets for cost reduction for their suppliers and effectively monitor and evaluate their performance against the industry benchmarks.

Key Questions Answered in this Office Furniture Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the office furniture market?

What is the correct price to pay for office furniture? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for office furniture suppliers market?

Who are the top office furniture suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in office furniture market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce office furniture procurement cost?

What are the best practices for office furniture procurement and what are the potential risks?

